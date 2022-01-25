London baseball on a redemption tour after coming up just short of title

The Pirates were one out away from winning the 3A State Championship and return the majority of the roster.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates were just one out away from the program's first baseball state title last season. Now, the Pirates are looking to finish the job in 2022.

London lead Malakoff 7-4 with two outs in the 3A State Championship before coming apart in the final frame and falling 8-7. The Pirates say that game now serves as motivation rather than heartache as London returns the consensus #1 team in the state in both the coaches' and Texas HS Baseball polls.

Out at Champions Park for a late afternoon practice with the London Pirates. London returns the majority of the roster from the team that finished just one out shy of the 3A State Championship.

London also can't wallow over the loss this year as the Pirates have one of the toughest districts in the state that also features #4 Bishop. The Badgers fell to the Pirates in the region final. District rival Hebbronville also pushed London to the brink of elimination in the third round with the Pirates advancing in three games. Longtime playoff stalwarts Banquete and Falfurrias look to factor in as well.