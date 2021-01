The London boys stayed unbeaten in district play while the Lady Pirates had to hold off a late Fal rally.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates took care of business on the homecourt with both the boys and girls basketball teams knocking off Falfurrias Tuesday in district play.

The fourth-ranked London boys lead from start-to-finish in a 99-43 win over the Jersey Bulls to stay unbeaten in district play.