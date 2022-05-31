London confident heading into region final rematch with Bishop

The Pirates are gearing up for yet another pivotal match-up with the Badgers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates will be seeing a very familiar opponent in the opposing dugout in this week's region final: the district rival Bishop Badgers.

The teams will be playing for at least the eighth and ninth times since the start of last season (10 times if the region final goes three games). That includes London topping Bishop is last year's region final to clinch their first state berth.

But Bishop rebounded this season to take two-of-three from London during the regular season including in the district tiebreaker game for the top seed.

Click the videos above to hear from the Pirates. We'll catch up with Bishop Wednesday night at 10 PM.