London eliminates SGA to advance to third straight state tournament

The 2022 state champions are headed back to Round Rock to try and defend their crown.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The top-ranked London Pirates left no doubt that Region IV runs through them with a dominant series win over rival Santa Gertrudis Academy.

London finished off the Lions with an 8-0 shutout Saturday at Calallen's Steve Chapman Field a day after winning the series opener 4-0. The Pirates threw ace Blayne Lyne in Game 2 with Lyne striking out seven Lions and allowing two hits. Ethan Ortega closed out the win in relief.

London Co-Head Coach Albert Amaya (and myself) has the water shower coming after the Pirates clinch their third straight state tournament birth. The slo-mo is even better! #3SportsBlitz CC London Baseball KIII 3 News Sports Blitz - KIII 3 News Ashley Gonzalez Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Saturday, June 3, 2023

London got the offense started in the first winning with a two-run homerun from Mason Jacob. The Pirates added three more runs in the second on some Lions miscues and never looked back.

London will play in the 3A State Semifinal Friday at Round Rock's Dell Diamond at either 9 AM or Noon. That time and opponent will be announced by the UIL later this weekend.