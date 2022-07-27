London holds pep rally celebrating state pep rally

The Pirates held the rally Wednesday after school returned to session for London students and their players had returned from summer select ball.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates' baseball team finally got its celebration Wednesday after winning the program's first state title last month.

The school held a pep rally that was attended by plenty of parents and students, the latter of which are already back in school. The celebration was also a nice send off for the Pirates' recently graduates including catcher Jayden Martine and pitcher Kade Budd.