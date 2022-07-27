London holds pep rally celebrating state pep rally

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates' baseball team finally got its celebration Wednesday after winning the program's first state title last month.
The school held a pep rally that was attended by plenty of parents and students, the latter of which are already back in school. The celebration was also a nice send off for the Pirates' recently graduates including catcher Jayden Martine and pitcher Kade Budd.
There was another honor for the Pirates Wednesday as Budd was named the 3A Player of the Year on the All-State Team by the Texas sports writers. Co-Head Coaches Kevin Carr and Albert Amaya were named the 3A Coaches of the Year.