London overcomes obstacles, looks to exercise state demons

The Pirates lost a late lead in last year's state championship game, but have used that defeat as motivation to overcome some setbacks this season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates came up one out shy of their first state title last season, yet have used that experience to overcome some rough patches in 2022 to get back to Round Rock.

The Pirates lost five games in a row heading into the playoffs and fell out of both the top spot in the 3A poll and the top of the district standings. But London rebounded come playoff times including pulling out a gritty 4-3 win over rival Bishop in the deciding game of the region final.

Sixth-ranked London will face #2 Gunter Friday at 9 AM in the 3A State Semifinal at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. 3News' Chris Thomasson and Ashley Gonzalez will both be on hand with complete coverage.

London sophomore Landon Salinas and Co-Head Coach Albert Amaya talk about how the competition in South Texas (and specifically the Bishop region final series) have them ready for what they're going to see in Round Rock.



