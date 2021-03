CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates got off to a hot start Wednesday and rolled to an 11-0 win over the Banquete Bulldogs in five innings Wednesday at Whataburger Field.

The Pirates scored two in the first inning off a RBI triple from Kade Budd and then a RBI single from Mason Jacob. London then busted the game open with a six-run fourth inning highlighted by a two-run single by Mason Arispe.