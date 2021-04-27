London tops Bishop to cap perfect district run; Craziness in South Texas standings

London capped a perfect district run while the last seed in 30-3A will be a three-way battle.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The seventh-ranked London Pirates capped a perfect district run with a 4-3 extra innings win over Bishop, just one of many games across South Texas Tuesday that had seeding implications.

The Pirates (12-0) dropped Bishop (8-4) into the three seed in District 30-3A while Banquete (9-3) grabbed the two-seed via their 4-3 win over Santa Gertrudis. SGA (4-8) failed to secure the four-seed and now sits in a three-way tie with Falfurrias (4-8) and Hebbronville (4-8) for the final spot with those teams needing play-in games to get into the playoffs.

30-3A BASEBALL:



Bishop 3

#7 London 4 (F/8)



Banquete 4

Santa Gertrudis 3 (F)



San Diego 4

Falfurrias 12 (F)



1) London (12-0)

2) Banquete (9-3)

3) Bishop (8-4)

4) SGA, Falfurrias, Hebbronville (4-8 - playoff needed)@kiii3sports #3SportsBlitz — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) April 28, 2021

In District 29-5A the Carroll Tigers completed their remarkable turnaround to clinch a playoff spot with their 6-4 win over Victoria West combined with Flour Bluff's 5-2 loss to #10 Veterans Memorial. The Tigers started district play at 0-6 before winning eight of their last nine games to get in.

30-5A BASEBALL:



Carroll 6

Victoria West 4 (F)



#10 Veterans Memorial 5

Flour Bluff 2 (F)



Carroll completes its huge turnaround from 0-6 in district to clinch the 4-seed in 29-5A.@kiii3sports #3SportsBlitz — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) April 28, 2021

Flour Bluff coach Ron Weikum announced his retirement after the Hornets were eliminated, capping a 39 year career in coaching. The Hornets gave him a sendoff on the field after Carroll game went final.

39 years in the business. Coach Weikum, thank you for all the memories. You are the definition of CPH!#CPH | #SWARM pic.twitter.com/Uyo1wsuIUe — Flour Bluff Athletics (@bluff_sports) April 28, 2021

Top-ranked Calallen secured a perfect district run with the 4-2 win over Tuloso-Midway. The Warriors' loss combined with Robstown's 3-1 victory over Alice forces a three-way tie for second. All three teams are in the playoffs, but will have the play seeding games to determine the second, third and fourth spots in 31-4A.