London tops Bishop to cap perfect district run; Craziness in South Texas standings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The seventh-ranked London Pirates capped a perfect district run with a 4-3 extra innings win over Bishop, just one of many games across South Texas Tuesday that had seeding implications.
The Pirates (12-0) dropped Bishop (8-4) into the three seed in District 30-3A while Banquete (9-3) grabbed the two-seed via their 4-3 win over Santa Gertrudis. SGA (4-8) failed to secure the four-seed and now sits in a three-way tie with Falfurrias (4-8) and Hebbronville (4-8) for the final spot with those teams needing play-in games to get into the playoffs.
In District 29-5A the Carroll Tigers completed their remarkable turnaround to clinch a playoff spot with their 6-4 win over Victoria West combined with Flour Bluff's 5-2 loss to #10 Veterans Memorial. The Tigers started district play at 0-6 before winning eight of their last nine games to get in.
Flour Bluff coach Ron Weikum announced his retirement after the Hornets were eliminated, capping a 39 year career in coaching. The Hornets gave him a sendoff on the field after Carroll game went final.
Top-ranked Calallen secured a perfect district run with the 4-2 win over Tuloso-Midway. The Warriors' loss combined with Robstown's 3-1 victory over Alice forces a three-way tie for second. All three teams are in the playoffs, but will have the play seeding games to determine the second, third and fourth spots in 31-4A.