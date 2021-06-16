McHugh brothers talk TWINS Passing Academy

INGLESIDE, Texas — Matt and David McHugh had quite the careers back in the days as players for the Ingleside Mustangs and now they're on the fast track as area coaches as well.

Matt McHugh was recently hired as Miller's new offensive coordinator, coming over from the Lubbock area. David McHugh serves as the Taft Greyhounds' defensive coordinator.

The two are hosting the TWINS Passing Academy, a football camp for kids ranging from incoming eighth graders up to high school seniors. The McHughs will be among several coaches which also includes former Texas A&M quarterback Reggie McNeal. The camp will be held Sunday, June 27th in Ingleside. Those interested in registering can sign up here.