Three Miller football players and one T-M baseball player held their signings Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a signing day redux of sorts Wednesday with both Miller and Tuloso-Midway holding signings one week after National Signing Day.

Miller had four football players signing on to play at the collegiate level:

Dae’Jon Bisby - Angelo State

Teyren Clay - Sul Ross

Xavier Rivas - Sul Ross

Au’Qwon Coleman - Sul Ross