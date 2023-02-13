Miller boys edge rival Vets for basketball District 29-5A Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a playoff atmosphere Monday as the #22 Miller Buccaneers held on late to top rival #25 Veterans Memorial 69-67 to win the District 29-5A Championship.
The Buccaneers went on a 7-0 run in the second quarter to grab their first lead at 19-18 and lead the rest of the way. Miller will now be the top seed out of the district while the Eagles will be the two-seed.
In the zone playoffs, it was Flour Bluff beating G-P 64-48 and Victoria West beating Moody 66-51 to claim the other two spots. Flour Bluff and Victoria West will now play later in the week to determine the third and fourth seeds.