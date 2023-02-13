Miller boys edge rival Vets for basketball District 29-5A Championship

Miller lead the entire second half, but had to hold on late to claim the top seed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a playoff atmosphere Monday as the #22 Miller Buccaneers held on late to top rival #25 Veterans Memorial 69-67 to win the District 29-5A Championship.

The Buccaneers went on a 7-0 run in the second quarter to grab their first lead at 19-18 and lead the rest of the way. Miller will now be the top seed out of the district while the Eagles will be the two-seed.

