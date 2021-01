Miller never trailed and got out to a huge start against the Mustangs Tuesday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The state-ranked Miller Buccaneers boys got out to a huge start Tuesday night and never looked back in a 78-39 rout of Ingleside in District 26-4A action.

#16 Miller jumped out to a 20-0 first quarter lead in the dominating win over the Mustangs.