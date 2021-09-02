Miller edges London in battle of state-ranked teams; Lady Bucs clinch playoff spot

It was a great night for the Buccaneers with the boys winning a big playoff tune-up game and the girls earning their first postseason berth in nine years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers and London Pirates were able to schedule a playoff tune-up game thanks to COVID-19 rearranging the schedule, a game Miller was able to win 59-53 Monday night at their home gym.

Miller (#15-4A) got out to a double-digit first half lead before having to hold off a London (#4-3A) rally. Both teams have wrapped up their district titles heading into the playoffs next week.