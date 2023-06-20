Miller getting ready for state 7-on-7 tournament

The Bucs will be joined in College Station by Three Rivers for the second straight year.

The state 7-on-7 football tournament is back this week and we've got a couple of local teams heading up to College Station.

That includes the Miller Buccaneers who are back in the Division-I pool for the second straight season. The Bucs have big expectations again in 2024 after falling in the area round last year.

3News caught up some of the Bucs who say facing tough competition from across the state helps get them prepared for what they're going to see once the season starts in a couple months.

Miller will take the field in College Station Friday afternoon, first against defending 6A D-II state champion Desoto (1 PM), then against Arlington Seguin (2:30 PM) and finally against The Woodlands College Park (4 PM).