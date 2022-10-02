Miller girls making rare back-to-back playoff appearances

It had been 12 years since Miller had last been to the playoffs in two straight seasons.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Lady Buccaneers' basketball team is back in the playoffs for the second straight season, a rare feat for the program.

It's been 12 years since the Bucs made the postseason in consecutive seasons, a nice feat for Coach Chanice Smith and her staff. Miller has taken advantage of their run in Class 4A, finishing fourth in District 26-4A this season.

The Bucs say the discipline instilled in them by Smith and the other coaches has them ready to surprise some people as they try to make a run in the 4A playoffs. Miller will face Sweeny in the bi-district round Monday at 6:30 PM up in Yoakum.