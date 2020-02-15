CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Both Miller and Veterans Memorial have already clinched playoff spots, but that didn't stop it from being a postseason-type atmosphere Friday night at Vets.

The Buccaneers used a 16-2 run in the first and second quarters to top Veterans Memorial 83-66, a big win for their playoff seeding.

Miller now trails the Eagles by a half game in the standings and the Bucs can force a tie with a win over Moody in their regular season finale Tuesday. The Ray Texans have already clinched the district title.

