CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial boys and girls soccer teams made it to the Gulf Coast Championship game in the Mira's Gulf Coast Classic. The Boys won the tournament 2-0 over Alamo Heights. The girls took 2nd in the tournament losing to McAllen 4-0.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!