Moody baseball looking to bring along several new starters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Moody Trojans got a little bit of the magic back last year, reaching the second round of the playoffs after missing out entirely the season before in 2021.

Now Joe Curiel's team looks to build off that run with a bunch of fresh faces as he returns just a handful of starters. Curiel says pitching will keep his team in some games as they look to compete for a playoff spot in the competitive District 29-5A South Zone.