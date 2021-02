The Trojans enter the season ranked #23 in the TxHighSchoolBaseball.com Class 5A poll.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Moody Trojans' baseball team had both its "Moody Magic" and its season taken from them by COVID-19 last season.

But the Trojans return a majority of starters from that team as Moody looks to compete for a playoff spot with the likes of top-ranked Veterans Memorial and state-ranked Gregory-Portland among others in a stacked District 29-5A.