CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Moody High School Athletic Coordinator, Mike Cantu, announced via Twitter that the school will be suspending all summer strength and conditioning workouts.



Cantu took to Twitter on Sunday evening to make the announcement and says the workouts will be postponed until July 13th as a precaution.



Moody officials say there are no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among their student-athletes or staff, but under the possibility of an unconfirmed exposure, they have made this decision.



Coach Cantu said on Twitter, “we are committed to helping protect our community's health we encourage everyone to continue following safety guidelines including wearing masks, frequent hand-washing, and social distancing.”



According to CCISD officials, Moody High School is the second school to postpone its summer strength and conditioning workouts as a precaution.



Other schools in other districts such as John Paul II and Santa Gertrudis Academy have also suspended their workout sessions.







