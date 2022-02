The Moody Trojans struggled to find wins in 2021, but now look to get back to some of that "Moody Magic" this year with an experienced team.

The Trojans return eight starters from a team that finished seventh out of nine in a stout District 29-5A. The Trojans will open the season on Monday, February 21st with a big district home game at Cabaniss against Gregory-Portland, a team that went four rounds deep last year after winning the 29-5A crown.