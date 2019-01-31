CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Moody Trojans were on the outside looking in of the baseball playoffs last season, a place they don't plan to be in 2019.

The Trojans are looking to restore some of that "Moody Magic" after missing the postseason for the second time in three seasons. Joe Curiel's team will look to bounce back with a relatively young team only has four starters or so back from the lineup and will feature several sophomores.

The young Trojans will have sort of a trial by fire early. They open the season on the big stage at Whataburger Field on Monday, February 18th with a district game against CCISD rival Ray.