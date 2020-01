CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Moody senior Christian Martinez signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball for Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio next season.

Christian will join his older brother Alec who's currently a junior on the Saints' roster. The two will have one year together at the school once Christian joins for the 2021 season.

Martinez and the Trojans will start their season on February 25th against the Ray Texans.