x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Moody opens season with district win over Gregory-Portland

The Trojans put up a 10 spot in the season-opening win Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whoever says February baseball doesn't matter hasn't been to South Texas.

The majority of Class 5A teams opened up district play Monday including the Moody Trojans holding off Gregory-Portland 10-7 out at Cabaniss.

Moody jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first inning thanks in part to a two-run double by Trojans starting pitcher Marley Bernal. The Trojans would eventually take a 10-4 lead into the seventh before G-P would rally. Ramon Rodriguez would come in and shut the door with three strikeouts.

In Other News

Bishop wins state-ranked third round match-up over Aransas Pass -3Sports