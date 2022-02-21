Moody opens season with district win over Gregory-Portland

The majority of Class 5A teams opened up district play Monday including the Moody Trojans holding off Gregory-Portland 10-7 out at Cabaniss.

Moody jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first inning thanks in part to a two-run double by Trojans starting pitcher Marley Bernal. The Trojans would eventually take a 10-4 lead into the seventh before G-P would rally. Ramon Rodriguez would come in and shut the door with three strikeouts.