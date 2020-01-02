CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Moody Trojans' baseball team was on the practice field for the first time today as the Trojans look to restore that Moody Magic.

The Trojans return an experienced team, one that made the playoffs last year before exiting in the bi-district round. The Trojans also have a talented good of underclassmen to add to the mix and Head Coach Joe Curiel says this group could be special.

Moody opens up the season with a big district game against the Ray Texans on Tuesday, February 25th.