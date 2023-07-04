Mother nature plays havoc on soccer region tournament

Three of the four games were delayed multiple hours thanks to rain and lightning in the Coastal Bend throughout the day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 4A Soccer Region Semifinals took over 12 hours to be completed Friday thanks to multiple rain and lightning delays throughout the day.

The London girls were the only ones to not sit through any delays as they kicked off at noon and then fell to San Antonio Davenport 2-1.

The Calallen girls then had to wait three hours for their game against Boerne. It would be the Greyhounds who would unload a first half scoring barrage, notching four goals heading into the break. The Ladycats never could get it going in a 5-0 defeat.

The delay was even longer for the London boys who were scheduled as the last game of the day. The Pirates and Boerne didn't even kick off until 10:25 PM thanks both to another weather delay and the officials having to come over from Hidalgo's win over Austin Achieve.

London and Boerne were scoreless at the half, which came at 11:10 PM. The winner is then set to face Hidalgo in the region final Saturday at 2 PM back at Cabaniss.