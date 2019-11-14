CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school athletes from all across the Coastal Bend signed their letters of intent Wednesday on National Signing Day.

Many signed baseball scholarships including Refugio's Jared Kelley, who's the nation's top prospect. Kelley signed with the Texas Longhorns, but is expected to be a high pick in this summer's Major League Baseball draft.

Tuloso-Midway's Breanna Reyna will play softball at the next level as she signed to play for Lamar in the Southland Conference,

