Both teams came in Friday night's game unbeaten in district play.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Odem Owls went on the road Thursday and got a big win over previously state-ranked Aransas Pass 55-48.

The win gives Odem (7-0) sole possession of first place in District 29-3A over Aransas Pass (5-1). The Owls got out to a quick 13-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

The two teams will face off again in Odem on Tuesday, February 15th.