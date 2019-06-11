ODEM, Texas — The Odem High School band is competing in the state marching contest.

"Sophomore year, I wasn't as emotional as I am now because it's our senior year. It's pretty great," senior Shiana Montoya said.

The high school band is known as the Spirit of OHS and is made up of some of the most disciplined and dedicated kids. According to Band Director Steven Rash, his band has been working since July and even before school was in session.

"I will always say students in the band are the hardest working students in the school," Rash said.

For many band members spending so much time together has had a positive effect.

"It's like a big family. I love each and every one of y'all," sophomore Torri McClellen said.

The band has supported each other as they prepare for state competition, which is their third in the last six years.

"They are just awesomely dedicated. They work so hard. I'm just glad they get this opportunity at state to showcase their work," Rash said.

