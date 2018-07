PORTLAND, TX (KIII SPORTS) — 50 softball teams from all over the state including about seven from here in South Texas and the Valley have descended on the city of Portland.



The teams are made up of 16 and under and 18 and under players as coaches and recruiters from both here and abroad are on hand to scout out the talent, including Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas A&M-Kingsville.

The tournament runs through Sunday and will feature 146 games in total before its done.

© 2018 KIII