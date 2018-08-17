PREMONT, TX (KIII SPORTS) — It was a big honor for Premont ISD Thursday as the Cowboys and Cowgirls received an athletic grant from the JJ Watt Foundation.

The school district received word that the Watt Foundation approved its application and will donate over $8,500 to use for the various sports. The district that once had to shut down athletics in order to meet academic standards has now seen the return of various sports including football, which will host its first varsity game in six years on Friday, August 31st.

Coach Juan Soliz with the district was the one to submit the application to the Watt Foundation.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII