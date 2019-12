CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the highlight games from Day 1 of the Pride of Texas basketball tournament out at Tuloso-Midway. The tournament runs through Saturday.

GIRLS:

(#10-4A) Beeville Jones 45

(#2-TAPPS 5A) Incarnate Word 40

BOYS:

Tuloso-Midway 41

McAllen 44

San Antonio Burbank 48

Beeville Jones 31

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: