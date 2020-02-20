CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans are looking for a return to postseason play in 2020 after missing out the last two seasons.

The Texans return an experienced, but relatively young team with six returners but just four seniors in the lineup.

KIII

Coach Orlando Ruiz's team has missed the playoffs in the two seasons since making that remarkable run to the region final in 2017.

Ruiz has been impressed with his pitching staff, but says his hitters have to keep the strikeouts down if they're going to crack the top four in the nine-team District 30-5A.