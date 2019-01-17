CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The high school basketball playoffs are just over a month away for the boys, and the Ray Texans appear primed for a postseason run over halfway through the district schedule.

Brandon Bourg's Texans are a perfect 9-0 and leading District 30-5A after a late come-from-behind win over Carroll Tuesday.

The Texans have steadily improved in each of Coach Bourg's four seasons, which has culminated in this senior class making another run at a district title. After coming up just short in the 30-5A championshiop game last year, Coach Bourg says he and his staff are working to continue to help restore Ray basketball to the glory of yesteryear.