Ray edges G-P in extra-innings, first-place pitcher's duel

The second-ranked Texans survived thanks to a ninth inning error from the Wildcats.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a second straight night of first-place action at Cabaniss Field Wednesday as the #2 Ray Texans were able to edge Gregory-Portland 1-0 in nine innings.

Ray (5-0) took over first place in the District 29-5A North Zone from G-P (6-1), who suffered its first loss in the playoff standings. Texans starter Keevyn Goss and Wildcats hurler Noah Turner matched zeroes on the board for most of the night with both eventually reaching the pitch count limit.

The Wildcats were on the verge of sending the game to the tenth inning when a wild throw to first base with two outs allowed Ray to bring home the winning run. The two teams will face off again in Portland Friday.