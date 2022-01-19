Ray softball has new coach, new expectations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans' softball team might be coming off one of its deepest playoff runs in program history, but they're hoping to do it again after largely hitting the reset button.
The Texans have a new coach in Kevin Lewis, who comes over from Orange Grove. Lewis takes over a Texans team that reached the regional quarterfinal last year, but lost six starters due to graduation and transfers.
The Texans hope Lewis can help bring along the fresh faces and once again compete for a playoff spot in the stacked nine-team District 29-5A.