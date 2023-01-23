Ray Texans back with big expectations on the diamond

The Texans lost to the eventual state champion in the region semifinal, but know they're right in the mix again in 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans are back on the baseball field and back having big expectations after just coming up short last season.

The Texans spent a good part of the season as the top-ranked team in Class 5A before falling to eventual state champion Georgetown in the fourth round.

Coach Orlando Ruiz returns a solid group of seniors including Keevyn Goss and Jack Bell in addition to some talented youngsters including sophomore Lucas Tinajero.

Ruiz and the Texans say they like what they've seen so far in the offseason as they look to improve the mental aspect of the team as much as anything on the field.

The Texans will be in the North Zone of District 29-5A with Gregory-Portland, Miller and the Victoria schools.