Ray Texans fueled by playoff exit, high expectations

The Texans had Veterans Memorial on the ropes in the third round last season before being eliminated.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans felt like they should have advanced to the fourth round last season. Now they'll get another chance to make a deep run with an experienced team.

The Texans pulled off a bit of a surprise during the season and had Veterans Memorial on the ropes in their region quarterfinal match-up. Ray didn't get what they thought should have been a strike three call in the 7th inning of the deciding game and then gave up a series-deciding grand slam later in the at-bat.

Coach Orlando Ruiz says he's tried to use that as a teachable moment for his team to finish strong even when plays, or calls, don't go your way.

The Texans are lead by the dynamic junior duo of Jack Bell (SS/2B) and Keevyn Goss (P/1B). Bell has verbally committed to Arizona State while Goss is a verbal commit to Houston Baptist.

