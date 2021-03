The Texans scored the game's lone run late in a win over the Trojans.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Offense was at an extreme premium Wednesday as the Ray Texans scored late to beat the Moody Trojans 1-0 Wednesday at Whataburger Field.

The Texans got a complete-game shutout from Keevyn Goss. Goss had six strikeouts on the night.