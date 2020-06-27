Refugio's Jared Kelley signs with Chicago White Sox

Kelley deciding to sign with the White Sox. Chicago giving the flame thrower a $3 million dollar signing bonus. Which comes in well above the slot value for pick 47

CHICAGO — University of Texas or White Sox? White Sox or University of Texas?

A tough decision for Refugio star pitcher Jared Kelley.

Kelley, who was expected to go in the first round of the MLB Draft just a few weeks ago, slipped to the Chicago White Sox at pick 47. So, there was speculation on whether the highly touted high school prospect would be a Longhorn, where he had committed to play, or start his professional career with the White Sox.

Today, the young man made a big decision and that decision makes him a very handsomely paid 18-year-old.

Kelley deciding to sign with the White Sox. Chicago giving the flame thrower a $3 million dollar signing bonus. Which comes in well above the slot value for pick 47 which was $1.5 Million.