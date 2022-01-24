Rivals Miller and West Oso set for district sequel Tuesday night

The Bucs won the first game between the two last month at Miller.

The Coastal Bend's best basketball rivalry gets a district sequel Tuesday night when rivals Miller and West Oso face off for the second time.

Miller won the first matchup against the Bears 70-59 last month. The rematch will be significant because it will be the last district game between the two for the foreseeable future with Miller bumping back up to Class 5A next season.

West Oso hosts the rematch Tuesday at 7:30 PM following the girls' game. For previews of both teams, check below.

MILLER PREVIEW:

WEST OSO PREVIEW:

3News Sports Director Chris Thomasson will be out at the game Tuesday night and was at both practices Monday:

At 10 PM it’ll be the Miller Bucs’ preview of the rivalry. Miller is looking for a season sweep of West Oso which would put them closer to another district title. Sports Blitz - KIII 3 News #3SportsBlitz KIII 3 News Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Monday, January 24, 2022