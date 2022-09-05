Rivera wins back-to-back triple jump golds at St. John Paul II

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend has a repeat TAPPS track and field champion with St. John Paul II's Armando Rivera winning his second straight triple jump gold.
Rivera is just a sophomore for the Centurions and now he has his second gold in the triple jump after also winning the 5A division last year as a freshman. It's a pretty impressive feat considering he's got two sore hamstrings that kept him out of both the long jump and relays.
Rivera says he felt that extra motivation up at state last week given his one and only opportunity to grab gold.