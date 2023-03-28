Robstown baseball edges Bishop to remain perfect in 31-4A play

The Pickers got the win from Esai Gonzalez, who had the lone RBI as well.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — District 31-4A was projected to be the most competitive on the baseball diamond this year in the Coastal Bend and Tuesday was no exception as Robstown and Bishop went down to the wire in a pitchers' duel.

Robstown would edge the Badgers 1-0 behind a solid start from Esai Gonzalez, who also had the Pickers' lone RBI. Brian Buchanan took the loss for Bishop in tossing a complete game.

Robstown improved to 3-0 in district play, the only team still unbeaten in the district. Bishop drops to 1-2 with the loss.