x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Robstown baseball edges Bishop to remain perfect in 31-4A play

The Pickers got the win from Esai Gonzalez, who had the lone RBI as well.

More Videos

ROBSTOWN, Texas — District 31-4A was projected to be the most competitive on the baseball diamond this year in the Coastal Bend and Tuesday was no exception as Robstown and Bishop went down to the wire in a pitchers' duel.

Robstown would edge the Badgers 1-0 behind a solid start from Esai Gonzalez, who also had the Pickers' lone RBI. Brian Buchanan took the loss for Bishop in tossing a complete game.

Robstown improved to 3-0 in district play, the only team still unbeaten in the district. Bishop drops to 1-2 with the loss.

Over in Robstown tonight as the Pickers fresh into the rankings at #22 and currently the only team with an undefeated district record in 31–4A. They’re hosting Bishop in a big district game. #3SportsBlitz

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out