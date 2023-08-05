Robstown, Rockport-Fulton readying for area round match-up

The Pickers are used to making deep runs while Rockport-Fulton is trying to make a name for itself with a big series win.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One 4A team in one of the all-local baseball match-ups has a rich tradition of winning in the playoffs while the other is looking for a big win to try and join some of the area's elite programs.

Robstown and Rockport-Fulton are set for an area round series later this week. The Pickers are coming off winning a stacked District 31-4A and took Calallen to three games last year in the region quarterfinal. Rockport-Fulton is lead by former Robstown assistant Arturo "Tudi" Elizondo who says establishing a deep, winning tradition like Robstown's comes with beating good programs like the Pickers.

Robstown Coach Elias Vasquez says more emphasis naturally gets put on the all-local match-ups, but it's nothing his team isn't already used to.

Even though the two programs don't have a deep playoff history, they did see each other on the field this season. Robstown got a 5-3 win over Rockport-Fulton (four innings) early in the season in the Sinton Tournament.

4A BASEBALL AREA ROUND:

#12 Robstown vs. Rockport-Fulton

Best 2-of-3 Series:

G1: Thurs. 7 pm @ Rockport-Fulton

G2: Fri. 7 pm @ Robstown

G3: Sat. TBA (if nec.)