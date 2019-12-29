CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Girls basketball coaching legend Roy Williams reached yet another milestone in what has been an unforgettable career today and how fitting it was. Williams, now the head coach of the Robstown girls basketball team, picked up career win number 800 in the very tournament that is named after himself.

The Cotton Pickers picking up a win in today's Roy Williams Holiday Classic Tournament, finishing in 3rd place in the tourney at the same school he racked up hundreds of wins at in West Oso.

A huge congrats to coach Williams from all of us here at Kiii-TV on reaching the big eight-zero-zero!