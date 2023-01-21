Santa Gertrudis Academy Softball add champion staff

Two players for their last state title in 2018 were added to the coaching roster, Kennedy Silva and Sadie Castillo

After getting knocked out of the postseason a little earlier than usual, Santa Gertrudis Academy called in some new reinforcements to the coaching staff.

"I got a call from coach De Los Santos. Me and Sadie Castillo, which is the pitching coach here kind of decided to take it at the same time," said Kennedy Silva, the Santa Gertrudis Academy assistant softball coach. She was also on the 2018 State Championship softball team.

Silva and Sadie Castillo were on the 2018 state softball team. That was the last title SGA won.

"I remember that game. Briana Car caught the ball at centerfield to end that game and it was so good. I remember Sadie pitched two amazing games before that too. It was a pretty amazing series being able to watch that young," said Julia Guerrero, a senior outfielder for the SGA softball team.

The Lions have a championship coaching staff literally.

Head Softball Coach, Thomas De Los Santos said he's giving his team the winning ingredients.

"This year for the first time in our programs history, we have a pitching coach. Most schools don't have," said De Los Santos.

With more coaches in the mix:

"It does take time off of what I do and more worries on the coaches to make sure that's getting done. We're able to focus on the rest of the team," he added.

He's loading up the schedule with big games against teams like Calallen and Flour bluff to start off season. Local powerhouses.

"Good teams will expose your weaknesses pretty quick, so playing them, going back to practice and making adjustments will definitely help us get better and prepare us for the playoffs," said De Los Santos.

The Lions are letting go of the short run in 2022 and looking ahead, but the girls have to put in the work.

"I want these girls to take away that hard work is where it's at. If you're not dedicated and have hard work, then it's kind of hard to make this program do what it's supposed to do," Silva added.

Their first game is on January 28th in Gregory-Portland.

