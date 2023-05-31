Santa Gertrudis Academy softball advances to 3A State Championship Thursday

The Lady Lions will be looking to win their second state title Thursday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Santa Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions already ended their state tournament drought, now they'll be looking to add another championship to the trophy case Thursday.

Fifth-ranked SGA used a five-run second inning to top #1 Grandview 6-3 Wednesday at the University of Texas at Austin's McCombs Field. Taylor Reyes had two hits on the day including a solo homerun in the sixth to pad the lead for the Lady Lions.

SGA got a complete game on the mound from freshman D'Andra Fernandez. Fernandez allowed three runs on eight hits with a strikeout.

3News will have complete highlights and reaction from Austin later tonight.