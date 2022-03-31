Santa Gertrudis girls edge district foe London to advance to fourth round of soccer playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Santa Gertrudis Lady Lions' soccer team made program history Thursday with a 1-0 win over district rival London to advance to their first ever region tournament next week.

Santa Gertrudis got a goal from Katherine Ramirez in the 65th minute that proved to be the difference maker. The Lions finished third in the district behind London, yet got their biggest win of the season against those same Pirates when it mattered most in the playoffs.