CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday marked the start of high school softball practices and that's significant because the Santa Gertrudis Lady Lions are the first softball defending state champion in eight years with George West winning back in 2010.

The Lady Lions are primed for another run, but must replace all-state pitcher and state tournament MVP Saidi Castillo.

Despite that loss, the Santa Gertrudis players and coaches feel they are once again one of the teams to beat in Class 3A.