Santa Gertrudis softball looking for another title

Santa Gertrudis opens the season ranked #1 in the Class 3A preseason coaches poll. The Lady Lions were also #1 and were 24-0 last year when the season was shut down due to COVID-19.



SGA lost just three seniors off that team and even has a few players remaining that were on the state championship team back in 2018. Coach Thomas De Los Santos says he might have the best small school pitching staff in the state as Santa Gertrudis looks to earn another trip to Austin.